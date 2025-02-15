Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Bigg Boss 18’s Rajat Dalal REACTS to Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent controversy

Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal often grabs headlines for his controversial statements. Now, the fitness social media influencer has reacted to the ongoing row surrounding stand-up comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, he shared his thoughts on Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid, and Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps' remarks on Raina's show.

Rajat Dalal shared that he has always been on good terms with Samay Raina and they are like brothers. "Samay se toh meri seedhi baat chit hain. Samay bhai ke liye insan ke taur pe mein bol sakta hu aadmi badhiya hain. Mere se koi galti hoti thii toh khud se call karke bolta tha, Rajat yaar, maat kiya karo. (I have a straightforward relationship with time. As a person, I can say that Samay Bhai is a great guy. If I ever made a mistake, he would personally call me and say, Rajat, buddy, don’t do that)," shared Dalal.

The Bigg Boss 118 fame tried to remember Apoorva Mukhija's username and said that she often used slang to sound cool in her videos. He went on to say, "Aajkal logon ko gaali mein swad aane lage. Bachhe ko galiyan cool lagte the, aur wo chheez waha se uthne lagte hain. Kuch bhii ho, 4 gaaliyan dey do. Wo ladki Rebel Kid, wo kuch bhi bol deti thi gali deke aur 4 log haas dete the. Usme haasne ka kya tha? Samaj mein ye cheez shobha nahi deti."

Advertisement

(Nowadays, people have started enjoying using cuss words. Kids think using foul language is cool, and that’s where it all starts. No matter what happens, just throw in a few cuss words. That girl, Rebel Kid, used to say anything with cuss words, and four people would laugh. But what was there to laugh about? This kind of thing doesn’t suit our society.)

Further, Rajat added his thoughts on Ranveer Allahbadia, whose remark sparked the controversy surrounding the show. "Wo jo Allahhbadia bhai ne bola hain, wo same copy paste maar rakhha hain, koi english podcast ka dekha, ek ladki bol rahi thi. Itni sensible aur itne logon ke sath podcast kar chuke ho toh zyada dekhke bolna chahiye. Theek cheez nahi," stated Rajat.

(What Allahbadia Bhai said is the exact same copy-paste of something from an English podcast. He must have watched a podcast where a girl was saying the same thing. You’ve done so many podcasts with so many people; you should be more mindful of what you say. That’s not the right thing to do.)

Advertisement

On February 10, a complaint was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Jasprit Singh and organizers of India’s Got Latent for allegedly using abusive language on the show.