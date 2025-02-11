Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Celebrities divided over BeerBiceps’ remarks; Sandiip Sikcand, Rajiv Adatia, Uorfi Javed and others react

Ranveer Allahbadia's recent controversy has sparked strong reactions from celebrities across various industries. Many have taken to social media to express their opinions, with some criticizing his remarks and others defending him. Producer Sandiip Sikcand, Umar Riaz, and Uorfi Javed, among others, voiced their opinion.

Sandiip Sikcand took an indirect dig at Ranveer Allahbadia and wrote, “With great power comes great responsibility. True comedy thrives on wit, timing, and genuine laughter. If it makes you cringe, instead of laugh, it’s not comedy, it’s a shortcut.”

Asim Riaz’s brother, Umar Riaz, shared the news of the FIR filed against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, and Ashish Chanchlani. Accompanied by the news came his thoughts. He wrote, “Always been a fan of dark humor, but the latest samay raina #IGT act felt like it crossed a line into obscenity. Progressive free speech win? Or a step too far into vulgarity? Comedy thrives on edge, but this one missed the mark for me. Curious what others think!”

Rajiv Adatia, who is currently seen in Celebrity MasterChef penned down his opinion, slamming the comedians. He wrote, “Parents are our Gods!! Disgusted by what I saw!!” He also mentioned that he was disgusted seeing the clips of India’s Got Latent.

Actress Manasi Salvi wrote, “And they attack, mock television drama content. A content that can be watched in the space of your living room with your parents. Also most film people who are unable to thrive in their film careers, turn to TV to stay relevant and earn money., That’s the power of #IndianTelevision.”

Abhinav Shukla ran a poll on X asking netizens to share their views. He asks, “Talk Shit Get Hit really works. Who to blame? shit talkers or shit watchers?”

Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan wrote on Instagram, “Problems we are facing- terrible roads, massive traffic jams, air pollution, general safety, Dark comedy on a dark comedy platform. SOLUTION– action to be taken on the most serious topic, varna kahi development na ruk jaye. Only if there was similar outrage for problems bigger than this in the country.”

As the debate intensifies, well-known figures are weighing in on the impact of such content and the responsibility of influencers in the digital space. Government bodies like the National Human Rights Commission called for the removal of such content from platforms like YouTube. The latest reports suggest that Parliament may also summon Ranveer Allahbadia and the others.