Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Cyrus Broacha defends BeerBiceps, slams ‘overreaction’ in India’s Got Latent Controversy

Comedian and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Cyrus Broacha has spoken out in support of Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina, criticizing the backlash they are facing over the India's Got Latent controversy. Besides him, many other public figures have also reacted to the fiasco.

At an ABP News event on Friday, Cyrus Broacha expressed his frustration over how the two are being treated. He said, "In India, two words have been overused—'Parampara' and 'Sanskriti.' Your tradition, my tradition, and your morality, my morality, can be different... How many of you have consumed porn? Okay, let's put it this way, how many of you have not consumed porn? When all the crimes are available on the internet, then how bad is this?"

Cyrus also slammed the legal action against Samay and Ranveer, calling it unnecessary. He pointed out that India's Got Latent is inspired by Tony Hinchcliffe's Kill Tony, a show known for its bold and unfiltered humor. He added, "This is a roast show. People talk like this. I don't think they should be treated like common criminals or have their careers stopped."

The controversy began after a clip from India's Got Latent, an adult comedy show, went viral. The show's episode, hosted by Samay Raina and featuring Ranveer Allahbadia as one of the panelists, sparked outrage for its explicit jokes and adult humor. Critics accused it of promoting indecency and mocking Indian culture.

Amid growing outrage, Ranveer Allahbadia immediately issued an apology, stating he never intended to offend anyone and comedy is not his forte, while Samay Raina has also faced legal complaints. The other panelists of the episode- Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and Jasprit Singh also face legal charges.

While many in the entertainment industry agree with his stance, others believe comedy should have boundaries, especially in a public setting. Comedian Munawar Faruqui, music composer Vishal Dadlani, social media influencer Uorfi Javed, and Rakhi Sawant are among the few others who reacted to the controversy.