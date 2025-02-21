Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Did Harsh Gujral DELETE episodes of his show The Escape Room amidst India's Got Latent controversy?

India's Got Latent is all over the news and several popular comedians and creators are facing repercussions. Amidst this controversy, stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral takes a major step for his show, The Escape Room. Harsh has now followed Samay Raina's step and deleted all the videos of The Escape Room from YouTube. As Samay Raina, the host of India's Got Latent landed in big trouble for his show, Harsh has taken this step in order to be safe from any kind of backlash.

The Escape Room, which premiered on YouTube in December 2024, also delved into dark humor and explicit jokes. Ever since the show began, only two episodes of the show were aired on the video-sharing platform. After India's Got Latent controversy, Harsh Gujral pulled down both episodes of this show on YouTube.

Speaking about the format of The Escape Room, Harsh Gujral's show included a confession box where participants anonymously shared their darkest and funniest confessions. It was a show where contestants had a chance to confess anything in front of the Escape Master, Harsh Gujral and other escape therapists (comedians), who would give a lighter twist to their guilt and misery.

While the contestants make this confession, the audiences get a chance to witness the strangest, weirdest and darkest confessions. After the episodes of The Escape Room have been pulled down from YouTube, Harsh Gujral has also taken a big step on the show's Instagram account.

Advertisement

An Instagram account by the name of The Escape Room India was made when the show premiered. Although the account was public, following the Ranveer Allahbadia row, the Instagram handle is now private. The Escape Room India has 34.3k followers on Instagram. Harsh Gujral is yet to comment on the deletion of The Escape Room episodes from YouTube.

For the unversed, when India's Got Latent controversy began, the Maharashtra Cyber Department took strict action, invoking relevant sections of the IT Acts and demanding the removal of all 18 episodes of Samay Raina's hosted show.