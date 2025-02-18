Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Did Supreme Court deliver verdict regarding India’s Got Latent case in BeerBiceps’ favor? READ

Ranveer Allahbadia moved to the Supreme Court last week seeking relief in the India’s Got Latent controversy. Although the top court canceled the request for an immediate hearing, it heard the plea today (February 18). In the Supreme Court, the podcaster, best known as BeerBicep is represented by senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

According to ANI, the Supreme Court has granted interim protection from arrest to YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with multiple FIRs filed against him across India over his recent controversial comments on the show India’s Got Latent. The apex court ruled that no further FIRs shall be registered against him based on the episode aired on the show. However, the protection is conditional upon Allahbadia’s full cooperation with the investigation.

As part of the order, the Supreme Court directed him to deposit his passport with the police and barred him from leaving the country without court permission. The court also put an interim stay on FIRs registered in Maharashtra, Assam, and Jaipur provided he joins the investigation. Additionally, Allahbadia and his associates have been instructed to step away from show business for some time.

The court allowed Allahbadia to seek protection from local police in Maharashtra and Assam if he faces any threats that hinder his participation in the probe. The ruling comes as a relief for the YouTuber, who has been facing legal action over his remarks on Samay Raina’s comedy show, India’s Got Latent.

However, the Supreme Court also expressed displeasure over Allahbadia's remark. "The words you have chosen, parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed. The entire society will feel ashamed. The pervert mind. These are the levels of depravity you and your henchmen have gone. We have a judicial system, bound by the rule of law. If there are threats, the law will take course," said the bench.

Last week, a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar acknowledged the request of Abhinav Chandrachud, who is representing Allahbadia.

On the other hand, Allahbadia has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for the third time, and he is expected to appear on February 24. The podcaster was summoned by the Mumbai Police earlier on two dates- February 13 and 14, but he failed to appear before them