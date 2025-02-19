Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Did Tanmay Bhat take a subtle dig at Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent controversy with his latest clip?

The internet is abuzz with the news of Ranveer Allahbadia's controversy surrounding his comment on Samay Raina's dark comedy show, India's Got Latent. The issue has received the attention of all, and many celebrities have reacted to it; some are in favor of the content creators, and a few are against it. Amid this, stand-up comedian and content creator Tanmay Bhat has shared a cryptic video on Instagram, which has left social media users guessing.

In the clip, Tanmay Bhat, who is a friend of Samay Raina, is seen dancing in slow motion to the Bollywood song Ranjha from Shershaah, particularly to the lyrics "Mera Dola Ni Aaya." His friend, Naveed Manakkodan, also appears in the video. Bhat captioned the post: "Me watching the news every day," taking a subtle dig.

Check out Tanmay Bhat's video below:

While Bhat has not directly linked his video to the controversy, many social media users believe he is subtly reacting to the situation. Some think he is taking a dig at the ongoing drama, while others suggest he is relieved not to have been involved in the controversial episode of India's Got Latent. One user commented, "Bro got flashback." "Tanmay to samay: ye khel main pehle khel chuka hu," wrote another.

For the unversed, back in February 2015, Tanmay Bhat's All India Bakchod (AIB) Knockout, a comedy roast, had to be stopped after running into legal trouble. The show, which featured Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt, was accused of being "vulgar, obscene, and pornographic". As a result, several FIRs were filed against the group and its participants.

Meanwhile, talking about India's Got Latent controversy, Ranveer Allahbadia asked one of the contestants an indecent question, which resulted in chaos. The podcaster, best known as BeerBiceps, along with Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Jasprit Singh, were the guest panelists of the controversial episode on Samay Raina's show.