Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Gaurav Taneja slams authorities for unfair targeting, says, ‘Sundar Pichai ko pakad ke lao’

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, who is best known as Flying Beast took to social media to share his thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia’s comment on India’s Got Latent. The YouTuber thinks the podcaster is being targeted unnecessarily.

Gaurav Taneja begins the video by saying he tries to avoid discussing the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. He says as the controversy arose after BeerBiceps’ comment, he was happy that the nation's youth were standing up for the right thing. “Abhi kya chal raha hain? Itni sarein states ki police involve ho gayi hain (What’s going on now? Police of different states got involved),” adds Taneja.

Watch Gaurav Taneja speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy below:

He highlights the increasing legal pressure on Ranveer, noting that not only has the YouTuber been summoned multiple times, but the former guests of India’s Got Latent and even the show’s editor has been dragged into the controversy.

He goes on to question the involvement of authorities. “If the authorities were so worried about filthy language, they should have summoned Sundar Pichai also. Pichai is the CEO of Google, which owns YouTube. I am saying that go and find Sundar Pichai now,” says the YouTuber.

Taneja, who has more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram further mentions, “When you are putting up videos on YouTube which have filthy language, doesn’t the algorithm get to know? Why aren’t you getting Sundar Pichai? Because you don’t have the guts to. They can only get the guy who is weak. They can harass him. Insane!”

He concludes by slamming the Government, “At this point, everyone can see clearly what’s happening in front of their eyes. This is not the democracy we voted for.”

Netizens agreed with Gaurav Taneja in the comment section. They praised him for speaking the truth. Some of the users pointed out that Ranveer Allahbadia, best known as BeerBiceps apologized after he realized his mistake, and that should have been enough.