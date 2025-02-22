Ranveer Allahbadia Row: India's Got Latent's Samay Raina spotted jamming on London streets? Watch

India's Got Latent grabbed attention after the dark comedy didn't go well with the audience, authorities and law. Samay Raina, the host of the controversial show, was summoned for promoting vulgar and obscene content. This happened after Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija and many other's inappropriate comments on the show evoked anger and rage in the audience. As Samay is currently summoned by the authorities, his old video jamming on London streets has gone viral.

An old video posted by Pakistani singer Amir Hashmi on his Instagram account has caught the attention of many amidst India's Got Latent controversy. In this clip, Samay Raina and Amir can be seen singing together on the streets of London. Samay, who is dressed in warm clothes, can be seen passionately singing whereas several stop and record the show. This video was posted by Amir on his Instagram on February 6, just a few days before the controversy began.

Watch Samay Raina's old video -

Samay Raina, who was hosting India's Got Latent, a show which aired on YouTube, landed in big trouble after Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and many others appeared as guests on the show. Ranveer's questions about parents' s*x whereas Apoorva's comment on vaginas raised eyebrows. While the two received immense backlash, many, who were associated with the episode, faced the consequences.

An FIR was lodged against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and others in Assam, Mumbai and Jaipur. Later, on February 17, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Samay, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Balraj Ghai, Tushar Poojari, and Saurabh Bothra for a hearing. However, all of them failed to appear, citing various reasons. As a result, the NCW has issued a new date for the hearing.

Later, the NCW rescheduled the hearing date and now Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish, Tushar, and Saurabh have been summoned to appear on March 6, while Samay, Jaspreet, and Balraj were summoned on March 11.

After multiple FIRs and backlash, Samay Raina and the makers of India's Got Latent deleted all episodes of the show from YouTube. Considering the controversy and backlash, Harsh Gujral, who was known for hosting a show, The Escape Room, deleted all the episodes of his show.