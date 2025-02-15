Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Mahabharat actor Saurav Gurjar lashes out at BeerBiceps, ‘Sharam kar thodi si’

Former WWE wrestler and Mahabharat actor Saurav Gurjar, also known as Sanga, has issued a strong warning to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who is currently facing backlash for his remarks on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent. He didn't mince his words and mentioned that nobody would be able to save the podcaster from him if they ever bumped into each other anywhere.

In a video posted on X, Saurav Gurjar expressed his anger over Ranveer Allahbadia’s comments and urged authorities to take strict action. He stated that such behavior should not be tolerated and warned that if no action is taken, more people might feel encouraged to make similar statements. He emphasized that freedom of speech does not mean one can say anything that disrespects society and religion.

Check out Saurav Gurjar's tweet below:

The wrestler didn’t hold back, adding that if he ever came across Ranveer in Mumbai, even his security wouldn’t be able to protect him. "…I don't want to use foul language. But If I meet him anywhere in Mumbai…no one, including his security, can save him from me for what he said on the show," the former WWE wrestler said.

His warning has added more fuel to the already heated debate surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remarks. One user commented, "Bhai agreed with you." Another wrote, "Saurav Bhai sahi bola aapne aise logon ko unki aukat dikhani hai."

Talking about the ongoing controversy, on February 10, a complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Samay Raina, Jasprit Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, and the show's organizers. The complaint, lodged with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, accused them of using abusive language on the show.