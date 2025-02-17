Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Maharashtra Cyber Cell summons BeerBiceps to appear on February 24 over India's Got Latent controversy

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia for his indecent remarks on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, continues to grab attention. The podcaster, along with the comedians who were on the panel for that particular episode that stirred controversy, has been facing legal charges. Now, the latest development in the case suggests Allahbadia, best known as BeerBiceps, has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell again.

Ranveer Allahbadia, who was summoned by the Mumbai Police earlier on two dates- February 13 and 14, failed to appear before them. According to reports, this is the third summon by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, and Allahbadia is expected to appear on February 24.

Earlier, stand-up comedian Samay Raina's plea to record a statement via video conference was declined by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. The police asked him to appear in person, and is summoned to appear on February 18. Raina is currently busy touring the United States and Canada. He requested time till March 17 to return to the country.

On the other hand, on Friday (February 14), a team from the Khar police station was sent to Ranveer Allahbadia's Versova residence after he failed to turn up before the Cyber Cell for the second time. A team from the Assam Police, which is also Investigating a criminal complaint against Allahbadia, accompanied the Khar police team. However, Allahbadia's residence was found to be locked. He couldn't be reached on his phone either.

For the unversed, Allahbadia, best known as BeerBiceps, is represented by senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former chief justice of India DY Chandrachud. Last week, they moved to the Supreme Court with the plea to club the multiple FIRs filed by different states against Allahbadia.

