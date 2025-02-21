Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Maharashtra Cyber Cell summons Rakhi Sawant to record her statement on February 27

The controversy surrounding India's Got Latent continues to grow intense. The case which is under investigation now has brought Rakhi Sawant under the radar. The actress who was a panelist on one of the episodes of Samay Raina's show has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. The episode featuring her also had Ashish Solanki, Maheep Singh, Yashraj, and Balraj Ghai on the panel.

According to ANI, Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned actress Rakhi Sawant to record her statement on February 27, 2025, in connection with the ongoing controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. This development comes after YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia were asked to come for questioning on February 24.

According to Maharashtra Cyber Cell IG Yashasvi Yadav, comedian Samay Raina also requested an extension until March 17, but the authorities denied his request. He has now been asked to appear before the Cyber Cell by March 10. The stand-up comedian is currently busy with his United States and Canada tour.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has granted interim protection from arrest to Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, in the India’s Got Latent case. The court criticized him for his controversial remarks on 'watching parents have s*x' but provided temporary relief from legal action.

On the other hand, Ashish Chanchlani has approached the Supreme Court seeking relief in the obscenity case related to the same controversy. As per reports from PTI, he has requested that the FIR registered against him in Guwahati be either quashed or transferred to Mumbai. A bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh is set to review his plea today, February 21.

Advertisement

With multiple well-known personalities now involved in India’s Got Latent controversy, the case continues to gain traction. The popular celebrities to have appeared on the panel of the show include Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiya, Tony Kakkar, Badshah, Vishal Dadlani, Raghu Ram, Farah Khan, and Uorfi Javed, among others.