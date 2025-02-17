Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Mumbai teen in audience during India’s Got Latent’s controversial episode shares what really happened

Amid the controversy surrounding Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent, an individual, claiming to be among the audience from the controversial episode shared a different perspective of the whole scenario. He defended comedian Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and stated that they were unfairly targeted.

Mohit Khubani, an 18-year-old from Mumbai, has come forward with his account of what happened during the controversial India’s Got Latent episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps. Mohit, who was in the audience, shared a video on social media explaining how the comedians reacted after Ranveer made his now-viral joke.

Although Mohit usually shares workout content, he felt the need to speak up because he believed many people were unfairly targeting his favorite creators without understanding the full context.

Check out the user’s video below:

In his video, Mohit stated that after Ranveer made the joke, he repeatedly asked the contestant if he was uncomfortable. He said, “After saying that joke, Ranveer constantly asked ‘Sorry, hope you didn’t feel bad.’”

The social media user added, “I know a sorry doesn’t fix everything, but he was making sure the kid was comfortable. Even Samay Raina checked on him.”

Mohit further revealed that the contestant eventually won the show, and during the celebrations, Ranveer hugged him and apologized again. He also mentioned that Samay praised the contestant’s performance.

To prove his presence, Mohit said he would post a screenshot of his ticket on his Instagram Story. His video has already gained over 2 million views and is sparking conversations online.

Expressing his admiration for Samay Raina, Mohit wrote in his post that he had been a fan even before India’s Got Latent and described him as ‘the most humble guy’ he had ever met.

For the unversed, the controversy erupted when Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate joke involving a contestant, which led to widespread outrage. He asked the contestant a question about watching his parents have s*x. It didn’t sit well with the viewers and many slammed the creator, who is best known as BeerBiceps.