Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Rakhi Sawant REACTS to Maharashtra Cyber Cell summon, says ‘Roz ladkiyo ki…’

Reality TV star Rakhi Sawant has responded to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell’s summons regarding YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. She has been asked to appear before the cyber police on February 27 to record her statement.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Rakhi Sawant expressed her frustration over being summoned. She stated that there was no need for her to appear in person and that the authorities could simply video call her for any queries. “I am an artist. I was invited for an interview, I was paid for it, and I did my job. That’s it. I haven’t abused anyone, so what’s the point of calling me?” she said.

She also urged the police to focus on more serious issues instead of treating her like a criminal. “There are pending rape cases of young girls and elderly women. Those should be solved first,” she added. Sawant further mentioned that she is struggling financially and currently lives in Dubai without any work. “I don’t have money. I am poor. What will you do by calling me? Punish the real criminals instead,” she pleaded.

“Roz ladkiyo ki rape ho rahi hain, taras khan un ladkiyo par, un maa baap par, unke criminals ko saja do please, I request. Humne toh koi gunaah nahi kiya, hum white collar hain, (Girls get raped every day, have pity on them, on their parents, please. I have not committed any crime, I am white collar),” concluded the entertainer.

Meanwhile, YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani have also been summoned to record their statements on February 24. The controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent continues to unfold, drawing attention to the involvement of multiple public figures.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant was one of the panelists, alongside Maheep Singh, and Ashish Solanki on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent.