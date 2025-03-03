Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Shekhar Suman REACTS to India's Got Latent controversy; 'Bolne ki aazaadi...'

India's Got Latent controversy evoked immense backlash in the country, and everyone associated with it has been facing the wrath. Many celebrities also criticised the obscene content displayed on the show and blamed Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchalani and a few others. While these creators are in legal trouble, Shekhar Suman has strongly condemned the show and urged the government to ban it. He even mentioned feeling 'disgusted' after hearing the parents' joke on India's Got Latent.

While speaking to Instant Bollywood at an event, Shekhar Suman reacted to India's Got Latent row and strongly criticised Ranveer Allahbadia and others. He said, "Iss tarah ka zamaana jaha maa-baap ko leke iss tarah ki ganti baatein ki jaa rahi hai, inn logo ko toh desh nikala de dena chahiye. Inko toh desh mai wapis nahi rehna chahiye (In a time when obscene remarks are passed on parents, these people should be thrown out of the country. They shouldn't live in this country)."

Shekhar Suman added, "Aise log joh iss tarah ki badtamizi kar rahe hai roast ke naam pe aur YouTube mai ye freedom of speech ke naam pe ki hame ki aazadi hai. Bolne ki aazaadi ka ye thodi matlab hai ki aap usey galiyo se bhar de ya aisi gandagi bhar de jisko sunn ke pura desh bimaar ho jaaye. (People are doing vulgar things in the pretext of roast and on the pretext of freedom of speech on YouTube. Freedom of speech doesn't mean that you start abusing and after hearing this the country falls sick)."

Advertisement

He then urged the government to ban India's Got Latent and should throw the responsible people out of the country. The actor continued, "Sarkar ke taraf se main darkhast karunga ki aise logo ka show hamesha ke liye band kar dena chahiye aur inhe kahi door, rangoon bhej dena chahiye. (I urge the government to shut the show of these people and should send these people away)."

India's Got Latent controversy erupted earlier in February 2025 after Ranveer Allahbadia's appearance. The episode received flak after Ranveer's comment on 'parents having s*x' left everyone disgusted. He had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents having s*x or join in once to stop it forever?" This question sparked widespread outrage on the internet. Several FIRs were lodged against him in Assam, Maharashtra and Jaipur.

Not only Ranveer but Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani and a few others landed in legal trouble. The legal proceedings for this case is still in process. After this backlash, Samay deleted all the episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube.