Ranveer Allahbadia Row: Supreme Court to hear BeerBiceps’ plea to merge multiple FIRs on February 18; Report

Samay Raina’s comedy show India’s Got Latent grabbed headlines owing to Ranveer Allahbadia’s indecent remarks on the show. As soon as the public was outraged by the clip, authorities took legal action against the individuals present in the panel– Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Jasprit Singh. The podcaster moved to the Supreme Court last week and the apex body is ready to hear the case.

Recent reports suggest the Supreme Court will hear YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s petition on February 18, Tuesday regarding the FIRs filed against him for making inappropriate remarks on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent.

Allahbadia had approached the court on Friday, requesting a speedy hearing. His lawyer, senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, urged the court to take up the matter urgently, as Assam Police had summoned Allahbadia. The lawyer also asked for all FIRs filed against him across the country to be merged into one case.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar acknowledged the request but refused to hold an urgent hearing. The court stated that the case would be listed for hearing in two to three days.

For the unversed, Allahbadia, best known as BeerBiceps, is represented by senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former chief justice of India DY Chandrachud.

On the other hand, Allahbadia has been summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell for the third time, and he is expected to appear on February 24. The podcaster was summoned by the Mumbai Police earlier on two dates- February 13 and 14, but he failed to appear before them.

On the other hand, on Friday (February 14), a team from the Khar police station was sent to Ranveer Allahbadia's Versova residence after he failed to turn up before the Cyber Cell for the second time. A team from the Assam Police, which is also Investigating a criminal complaint against Allahbadia, accompanied the Khar police team. However, Allahbadia's residence was found to be locked. He couldn't be reached on his phone either.