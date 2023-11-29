Ranveer Singh reveals being in same theatre group as Nakuul Mehta; Recalls being 'traumatized' for THIS reason

Koffee With Karan Season 8's pilot episode was graced by Bollywood's celebrated couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The B-town's most loved couple had a fun conversation with filmmaker Karan Johar during their time on the show. During the rapid-fire round, when Karan asked an intriguing question to Ranveer, the actor shared an anecdote from his struggling days and revealed being in the same theatre group as Nakuul Mehta.

Ranveer Singh and Nakuul Mehta were in same theatre group:

During the rapid-fire round, when Karan Johar questioned Ranveer Singh, "The harshest thing a director has told you?" Recalling a traumatizing incident, Ranveer revealed what happened to him when he was in the same theatre class as Nakuul Mehta. The actor said, "I remember when I was trying to make it in theatre, there was a theatre director, a lady."

Narrating the incident, Ranveer Singh added, "I was very traumatised by that because she had taken my pants off in front of the whole class when I was on stage. There was Richa Chadha, Nakuul Mehta, Puja Sarup, Megha Burman all of these actors were there. I was on stage and she was like 'Get off my stage. What are these choices you are making? You are an eyesore. You know you belong in Bollywood."

Showing his support to Ranveer, Karan said, "Yes ma'am and thank you." Ranveer continued, "Yeah, so I took that criticism as an affirmation and here I am."

This revelation was surely a surprising one as many didn't know that Nakuul and Ranveer were from the same theatre class.

About Nakuul Mehta's professional achievements:

For the uninformed, popular actor Nakuul Mehta started his acting journey via theatre before shining on Television screens. After his breakthrough performance in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, success kissed his feet and Nakuul went on to do many successful Television shows like Ishqbaaaz, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 and so on.

Nakuul's talent was not limited to Television as he has shown his acting mettle in several short films and web shows. He has also hosted several reality shows and award functions proving his versatility.

