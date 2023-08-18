Rapper MC Stan attends Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon's screening in style; Watch

The upcoming documentary series titled "AP Dhillon: First of a Kind" is set to offer an intimate portrayal of the life of AP Dhillon, an emerging music sensation. To build up anticipation for the release, AP Dhillon hosted a screening event for his new docuseries on August 16 in Mumbai. This event provided a platform for fans and the media to get a sneak peek into the content of the series and gain insights into the artist's life and experiences. Many celebs marked this new journey of AP Dhillon with their presence and were seen on the red carpet of the screening. Rapper MC Stan was also spotted on the red carpet.

Let’s take a look at MC Stan's entry in swag:

MC Stan, hailing from Pune, is a notable figure in the Indian hip-hop and rap scene. He is recognized for his contributions to New School Hip-Hop. Through his music, MC Stan has been able to capture the attention of listeners, engage with current societal issues, and create a unique identity within the Indian hip-hop landscape. Last night, in the screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, MC Stan was seen gracing the red carpet with his unique swag and style.

Stan's outfit consisted of a black t-shirt paired with greyish-blue ripped jeans, creating a trendy yet edgy look. The addition of black goggles, a silver chain around his neck, a wristwatch, a black cap, and white sneakers enhanced his overall appearance. The way he combined each element of clothing and accessories showcased a distinct sense of swag and individuality.

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

MC Stan's fashion choices appear to align with the modern aesthetics often associated with hip-hop culture, reflecting his dynamic and contemporary approach to music and style.

The party was graced by celebrities like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Mrunal Thakur, Badshah, and many more.

About the documentary series, ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’:

AP Dhillon, recognized as an Indo-Canadian artist, has made a name for himself as a singer, rapper, and record producer. Recently, the buzz is made among the fans about his first documentary series titled "AP Dhillon: First of a Kind.

The series consists of four parts, is directed by Jay Ahmed, and is scheduled for release on August 18. The documentary delves into AP Dhillon's remarkable journey, tracing his evolution from a small Punjabi town to achieving global recognition in the music industry. The series promises to explore the challenges he has faced, the sources of his inspiration, and the milestones he has achieved.

AP Dhillon’s most famous song is Brown Munde, which came out in 2020.

The Pinkvilla family wishes AP Dhillon all the best for his series.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar breaks silence on Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3: 'We went through the same...'