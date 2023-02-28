Rashami Desai exudes hotness in this white top and denim shorts; See PICS
Rashamika dropped a series of photos today on her social media that has caught the attention of the netizens as she posed in a white crop top and denim shorts.
Rashami Desai is one of the most popular and desirable actresses in the Hindi television industry. She has starred in several popular Hindi TV shows. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media owing to her cute looks and stylish outfits. Rashami regularly shares snaps from photoshoots and her sense of style reflects in the outfits she chooses. She maintains an active presence on her social media handle by treating her fans to cute videos and often sharing her life updates with them. The actress posted a series of photos from a photoshoot today that has become the talk of the town.
In the photos, the actress posed in a white satin crop top and denim shorts. She has kept her hair open and completed the look with nude lips and a no-makeup look. Fans and other actors have showered the actress with compliments in the comment section. Celebrity photographer Amit Khanna who is behind the shoot wrote, “oo hot!” Actors Nidhi Seth, Sara Arfeen Khan, Kishwer Merchant, Adaa Khan, Kanika Mann, Ashish Chamoli, and several others from the industry commented on the Instagram post. Some fans wrote, “crushing on you”, “you look hot”, while other comments read, “Your eyes are just Killer” and “hottie.”
Take a look at the snaps here:
Rashami Desai’s career
Rashami Desai has come a long way from where she started. The actress made her debut in television with the mythological drama series Ravan on Zee TV. Over the years she has starred in several hit shows such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Pari Hoon Main, and more. She then went on to star in the hit show Uttaran as Tapasya Thakur, for which she received widespread recognition. Rashami was also a contestant on Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 15. Rashami has been away from the screen since her appearances in these shows, but she has maintained an active social media presence.
ALSO READ: Nia Sharma shares beautiful PICS as she visits Siddhivinayak Temple on her mom Usha's birthday
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more