Rashami Desai exudes hotness in this white top and denim shorts; See PICS

Rashami Desai is one of the most popular and desirable actresses in the Hindi television industry. She has starred in several popular Hindi TV shows. The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media owing to her cute looks and stylish outfits. Rashami regularly shares snaps from photoshoots and her sense of style reflects in the outfits she chooses. She maintains an active presence on her social media handle by treating her fans to cute videos and often sharing her life updates with them. The actress posted a series of photos from a photoshoot today that has become the talk of the town.

In the photos, the actress posed in a white satin crop top and denim shorts. She has kept her hair open and completed the look with nude lips and a no-makeup look. Fans and other actors have showered the actress with compliments in the comment section. Celebrity photographer Amit Khanna who is behind the shoot wrote, “oo hot!” Actors Nidhi Seth, Sara Arfeen Khan, Kishwer Merchant, Adaa Khan, Kanika Mann, Ashish Chamoli, and several others from the industry commented on the Instagram post. Some fans wrote, “crushing on you”, “you look hot”, while other comments read, “Your eyes are just Killer” and “hottie.”