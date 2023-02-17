Rashami Desai is all smiles as she poses with her mother, shares PICS of her pre-holi celebration

Rashami Desai is one of the most loved actresses in the Telly world and owing to her cute looks and acting chops, she has a huge fan following too. The actress has been a part of some popular shows and her impeccable acting prowess has been loved by audiences. Rashami has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often shares her life update with her fans. She also uploads glamorous pictures and amusing videos and keeps everyone updated on her whereabouts.

Today, Rashami Desai shared several new photos with her mother on her social media handle. Seeing these photos, it looks like the Uttaran actress had a pre-holi celebration with her mother. Rashami and her mom are seen decked in white ethnic outfits and are clad in red color. Sharing these photos with her fans and followers, in the caption, Rashami wrote, "EXCITED FOR HOLI 23 ?M just sharing glims from my world with u all lovelies." Fans and friends have showered their love on the mother-daughter duo.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Rashami Desai's journey in Bigg Boss 15:

Rashami Desai has had quite a journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house. We all know that it isn’t an easy journey for anyone in the house. But if you find a friend in this controversial house then your journey becomes manageable and that is what exactly happened with Rashami who found Umar’s support in the house. Their chemistry was always loved by fans and it was evident most of the time. Rashami, Umar, and Rajiv’s friendship was one of the biggest highlights of BB15 and they continue to maintain this even after the season is over.

Rashami Desai's professional commitments:

Over the years Rashami has starred in several hit shows such as Ravan, Pari Hoon Main, and more. The actress then got an opportunity in the hit show Uttaran where her role as Tapasya Thakur gained immense recognition. Post her stint in this show, she became a household name and received a massive fan following. The actress was also a part of Salman Khan's hosted hit controversial shows Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 15. After her stint in these shows, Rashami has been away from the screens but has maintained an active social media presence.