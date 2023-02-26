Rashami Desai looks nothing less than a queen as she flaunts her new look; Watch

Rashami Desai , known for her talent and fashion, has once again stunned us with her jaw-dropping video. When it comes to sartorial picks, the Uttaran actress deserves massive style appreciation for it. Her latest video from her photoshoot has left the town talking for all the right reasons. Be it her stunning outfit, her enviable curves, or her captivating poses, this clip seized it all beautifully and has made her fans go gaga. Rashami has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often shares her life update with her fans.

Today, Rashami Desai took the internet by storm as she dropped a new video on her social media handle. In this clip, the Bigg Boss 1 3 fame actress looks absolutely gorgeous as she opted for a colorful co-od set and donned a matching cape on her stunning outfit. She styled her hair into a ponytail and opted for minimal accessories for her look. Rashami opted for subtle makeup and silver sparkling heels on her attire. Sharing this video, Rashami captioned, "Who loves pink my salute to them."

Watch the video here-

Rashami Desai's personal life:

Rashami Desai fell in love with Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot on 12 February 2011 in Ghaziabad. However, Rashami and Nandish then ended their marriage on a sour note in 2015. Later, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashami spoke about facing physical abuse in her relationship. The actress emphasized that one shouldn’t accept the wrong in a relationship and should always have the courage to take a stand for themselves.

Rashami also participated in Bigg Boss 13 in 2018 and found love again when she met Arhaan Khan. Both were head over heels in love and Arhaan even proposed to her which she accepted. Later, in one of the episodes host, Salman Khan revealed something shocking about Arhaan's past which left Rashami broken. Salman revealed that Arhaan was married before and had a kid which he had kept secret from Rashami. In 2020, after coming out from the Bigg Boss 13 house, Rashami broke up with Arhaan.

Rashami Desai's professional commitments:

Over the years Rashami has starred in several hit shows such as Ravan, Pari Hoon Main, and more. The actress then got an opportunity in the hit show Uttaran where her role as Tapasya Thakur gained immense recognition. Post her stint in this show, she became a household name and received a massive fan following. The actress was also a part of Salman Khan's hosted hit controversial shows Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 15. After her stint in these shows, Rashami has been away from the screens but has maintained an active social media presence.