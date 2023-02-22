Rashami Desai looks sizzling as she dances on viral song People; WATCH VIDEO

Rashami Desai is one of the most loved actresses in the Telly world and owing to her cute looks and acting chops, she has a huge fan following too. The actress has been a part of some popular shows and her impeccable acting prowess has been loved by audiences. Rashami has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often shares her life update with her fans. She also uploads glamorous pictures and amusing videos and keeps everyone updated on her whereabouts. Recently, the actress shared a dance video om the viral trend and we just can’t take our eyes off her. Rashami Desai dances on viral song

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashami shared a dance video on the viral song ‘People’ by Libianca. In the video, the actress was seen grooving in a multi-coloured saree and performed the hook steps on the song. She opted for a sleek ponytail and went for minimal look. She looked stunning and her killer moves were just perfect with the tune. As soon as she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis and it went viral in no time. Check out the video here

Rashami Desai's professional commitments Over the years Rashami has starred in several hit shows such as Ravan, Pari Hoon Main, and more. The actress then got an opportunity in the hit show Uttaran where her role as Tapasya Thakur gained immense recognition. Post her stint in this show, she became a household name and received a massive fan following. The actress was also a part of Salman Khan's hosted hit controversial shows Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 15. After her stint in these shows, Rashami has been away from the screens but has maintained an active social media presence.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai is all smiles as she poses with her mother, shares PICS of her pre-holi celebration