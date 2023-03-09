Rashami Desai looks stunning as she grooves to Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai; Watch her killer moves

Popular actress Rashami Desai is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. She enjoys a massive fan following owing to her talent and fashion sense. From plunging necklines to thigh-high slit outfits, Rashami never fails to experiment with versatile sartorial picks. She keeps her fans updated regarding her personal and professional life on social media. Her gorgeous photos and interesting reels get immense love from her fans and followers.

Rashami Desai's new video:

Today, Rashami Desai took to her social media handle and shared a new video on her Instagram handle. In this video, the actress is seen dancing to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's hit song Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai. Rashami is seen sporting a bronze one-shoulder dress and white sneakers. She looks stunning as she flaunts her killer moves on the hit song. Sharing this video, Rashami captioned, "Tu jhutha aur main cutie." Fans have flooded her comment section and have praised Rashami. Celebs such as Dalljiet Kaur also commented, "Absolutely love ur dance moves."

Watch the video here-

Rashami Desai's personal life:

Rashami Desai fell in love with Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot on 12 February 2011 in Ghaziabad. However, Rashami and Nandish then ended their marriage on a sour note in 2015.

Later, when Rashami participated in Bigg Boss 13 in 2018, she found love again when she met Arhaan Khan. Both were head over heels in love and Arhaan even proposed to her, which she accepted. Later, in one of the episodes host, Salman Khan revealed something shocking about Arhaan's past, which left Rashami broken. Salman revealed that Arhaan was married before and had a kid, which he had kept secret from Rashami. In 2020, after coming out from the Bigg Boss 13 house, Rashami broke up with Arhaan.

On the professional front, Rashami has starred in several hit shows such as Ravan, Pari Hoon Main, and more. The actress then got an opportunity in the hit show Uttaran where her role as Tapasya Thakur gained immense recognition. Post her stint in this show, she became a household name and received a massive fan following. The actress was also a part of Salman Khan's hosted hit controversial shows Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 15. After her stint in these shows, Rashami has been away from the screens but has maintained an active social media presence.

