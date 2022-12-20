Rashami Desai sets the gram on fire with her criss-cross halter neck black jumpsuit; PICS

The party season is so alive and we are in the mood to pick the best outfit from our wardrobe to shine bright. As we speak about celebration one color that unapologetically pops up in our mind is black! Black is such an epic and pleasant color that if donned right it will surely make many stops and stares. Our celebs know this secret mantra to make heads turn and when it comes to serving jaw-dropping looks in black, Rashami Desai has been unbeatable! From plunging necklines to thigh-high slit outfits, Rashami never fails to experiment with versatile sartorial picks, and we present another look of the actress that can put everyone in envy. Rashami Desai's new PHOTOS:

Hotness, alert! Today, Rashami Desai took the internet by storm by dropping her bewitching look in a bossy outfit. Beware as we elaborate on her sensuous look that may sweep off your feet! For her recent photoshoot, Rashami sported a black corset jumpsuit that came with a phenomenal criss-cross halter neckline and flared bottom. Her stunning outfit, intense gaze, and flawless curves just made several jaw drops. She styled her hair into braided plaits with golden string rolled on it and opted for high-definition makeup. To conclude her look, Rashami donned golden earrings and bracelets. Sharing these photos, Rashami captioned, "Fearless and independent".

Take a look at their PICS here-

Fans flooded Rashami's post and penned amazing praises for the actress. Celebs like Esha Gupta, Kanika Mann, Deepshikha Nagpal, Monalisa, Rahul Vaidya, and more also commented on Rashami's photos. Rashami Desai's professional commitments: Over the years Rashami has starred in several hit shows such as Ravan, Pari Hoon Main, and more. The actress then got an opportunity in the hit show Uttaran where her role as Tapasya Thakur gained immense recognition. Post her stint in this show, she became a household name and received a massive fan following. The actress was also a part of Salman Khan's hosted hit controversial shows Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 15. After her stint in these shows, Rashami has been away from the screens but has maintained an active social media presence.

