Ratan Raajputh reveals SHOCKING casting couch experience: 'There was something in that drink...'

Ratan Raajputh is one of the most renowned actresses in the TV industry. She became a household name after portraying the role of Laali in the hit television show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. But the path to reaching where she is now was not as easy as it seems like. Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Ratan Raajputh also faced a casting couch in her career. In a recent interview, Ratan revealed a shocking casting couch experience.

Ratan Raajputh revealed shocking casting couch story

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Ratan revealed that she once faced the casting couch when she went for an audition for a project and was told to be shortlisted. The actress opened up about her own experience and added that she wants the younger generation to know about such incidents, even though they are rare.

Recalling an incident from the time when she was just starting out, Ratan told the news channel that she went to a hotel in Oshiwara where she saw several other famous actors.Ratan said, "I gave my audition but the director wasn't present there. Some co-ordinator of a lower level took my audition and said 'You did so well ma'am. Sir has been talking only about you. Aapka hi hoga (You will make it)'. I said okay."

Continuing the story, the Santoshi Maa actress said that she had to go to a different hotel where her host insisted her to have a cold drink. Ratan said, "They offered us cold drink and kept insisting on it. We took a sip." The actress revealed that she "started feeling a bit uneasy" after reaching home and began wondering "if there was something mixed in the cold drink."

Ratan Raajputh's career

The actress started her acting journey with the TV show Raavan in 2006. Soon, she became a popular face after portraying Laali in the 2009 TV show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She later participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 7. Her most recent appearances include Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein which started in 2020.

