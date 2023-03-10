Ratna Pathak Shah on chances of having Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 3: 'Try to get dates from Rupali Ganguly now...'

Ratna Pathak Shah is known to be one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the entertainment industry. From Tellyworld to the film industry, several roles have become iconic. The actress became a household name with the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The show was a massive hit back then and now also it is the favourite of many. Ratna Pathak’s role as a modern and elite woman, Maya Sarabhai was highly appreciated by people. Recently in an interview, the actress opened up about the return of the third season of the popular sitcom.

Ratna Pathak Shah opens up about Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Season 3

In a conversation with a tabloid, Ratna said that the lead actors of the sitcom are really doing well in their professional life so it might get difficult to get their dates. She said ‘You will have to wait for Season 3 of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai...look at all of us now, where we are. Try to get dates from Rupali Ganguly now. Tauba! Or Sumeet. How can you even catch them? I can't even get them to say hello on the phone. I am so happy for them. But it makes the producer's life practically impossible.’

Furthermore, Ratna said that ‘Well, everyone’s too busy for the third season of Sarabhai. It’s been 17 years since the show and we are blessed to be sitting together and clicking pictures with each other. Aise shows bahut kam logon ki zindagi mein aate hain. We keep cracking jokes even now the way we used to on the sets.’

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast

Ratna Pathak Shah has been a part of numerous TV shows and films and currently appeared on Happy Family: Conditions Apply. While Rupali Ganguly, who played Monisha Singh Sarabhai, is busy with her hit TV show Anupamaa, her former on-screen husband, Dr Sahil Sarabhai aka Sumeet Raghavan is seen in Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey as Rajesh Wagle.

