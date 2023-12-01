Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta look stylish in chic wear; couple drops adorable PICS

How strong chemistry do Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey share as a couple, isn't it? The two are again giving out major couple goals with their latest social media post. Ravi Dubey recently uploaded a cute photo with her wife, delighting the fans. While the couple looked at each other with love, their chic look also grabbed equal attention.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta look adorable together

The latest photos shared by Ravi Dubey on his social media are proof that he and Sargun Mehta definitely reflect major relationship goals. While they cannot stop blushing after looking at each other, their sweet smile steals the limelight.

Also, the one-word caption melted our hearts. Ravi Dubey wrote, “Pyaari” along with a red heart emoji.

Have a look at Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta’s heartwarming post:

Speaking of their looks, Ravi is wearing a simple yet classy white t-shirt. Pairing it with black trousers, the actor exudes elegance. Further, the long black coat compliments his outfit perfectly.

Coming to Sargun Mehta, the Punjabi actress looks gorgeous as she dons a chic look. She is seen flaunting her off-white pullover, which she paired with a brown mini-skirt. Letting her outfit take center stage, she did not wear heavy accessories. Sargun completed her look by wearing trendy boots and carrying a black purse.

Fans reaction to Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta’s graceful photos

Commenting on the photo, television actress Anita Hassanandani writes, “You look like a 16 year old.” Further, reacting to the post, one of the fans commented, “Cutest couple.” Another comment reads, “Both are looking so cute.”

Have a look at some of the comments:

About Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's love story

The actors were initially an on-screen couple in the Zee TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh. However, their romance turned into reality, and Ravi proposed to Sargun on the stage of Nach Baliye 5. The former went on his knees and also popped the question with a ring on national television.

Further, the pair got married on December 7, 2013. So, it has almost been a decade since they tied the knot.

