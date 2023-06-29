Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta surprise fans with special news; Can you guess what it is?

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta are two prominent figures in the Indian entertainment industry who have captivated audiences with their exceptional talent and magnetic on-screen presence. The couple also enjoys a massive fan following for their adorable chemistry and the way they express unconditional love to each other. Now the duo is all set to treat their fans again as they have now announced their collaboration after several years. Yes, you read it right! Read on to know more.

Ravie Dubey's new post:

A few hours ago, Ravie Dubey took to his social media handle and shared a picture with his ladylove Sargun Mehta. The couple is seen posing with a camera in this photo. Sharing this snap, Ravie surprised fans as he announced that he and Sargun have joined hands for a new project. In the caption of this post, Ravie wrote, "Here’s news for all the #Saravians who have been manifesting this for years (me included) we shot together today." Fans took over the comment section of this post to express their joy and showered love on this couple.

Take a look at the post here-

About Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's love story:

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta first met on the sets of the television show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009. The two instantly hit it off and became good friends. Their friendship gradually blossomed into love as they spent more time together and discovered a deep connection and understanding. After dating for a few years, Ravie and Sargun decided to take their relationship to the next level. On December 7, 2013, they tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony attended by their family, friends, and colleagues from the entertainment industry.

On the professional front, Ravie has been a part of several shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Saas Bina Sasural, Jamaai Raja, and others.

