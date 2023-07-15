Ravindra Mahajani’s inspiring journey; Gashmeer Mahajani once revealed late actor drove taxi to earn a living

On Saturday morning, renowned Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani was found dead in his apartment in Pune. The incident came to light when cops broke in and found Mahajani's lifeless body at his residence. He was in his late 70s and the actor is survived by his actor son Gashmeer Mahajani, and a daughter. Gashmeer Mahajani, one of the most talented actors in the television industry has been informed about the death of his father. As the industry mourns the loss of the talented artist, let's take a look back at his career.

Ravindra Mahajani's career

It goes without saying that good looks run in the genes of the Mahajani family. Ravindra Mahajani was one of the most good-looking actors in the Marathi films industry and he was referred to as Vinod Khanna of Marathi cinema. The actor made his debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani, where he essayed the role of a police inspector. Then, after a gap of a few years, he went on to feature in Aram Haram Ahe. Following this film, he became quite active in the industry. Some notable works of the actor can be seen in Lakshmi, Duniya Kari Salaam, Gondhalat Gandal, and Mumbai Chi Faujdaar.

Ravindra Mahajani featured with son Gashmeer Mahajani in Panipat

Besides the Marathi film industry, the late actor has also explored the Gujarati and Bollywood film industries. He also featured with his son, Gashmeer in the 2019 film, Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar. Ravindra Mahajani had his share of struggles to establish himself as a renowned actor. In an interview with ETimes, Gashmeer once revealed that his father used to drive taxi at night to earn a living. The Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor said, "My father has been through a lot in life. He shuffled between driving taxis and auditioning during his early years and I can't even think of matching up to the struggle he has faced. I really look up to him."

Meanwhile, the reason for Ravindra Mahajani's death is unknown. Mortal remains have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

