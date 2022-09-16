Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Arjun Bijlani shares PICS with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store actors

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is an entertainment show that gives a glimpse of the dynamics of on-screen Star Plus family members from fictional shows, who compete against each other in games. The Star Parivaar families who are part of this show are from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Banni Chow Home Delivery. Now, after successfully entertaining the audiences, Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is all set to go off air and will soon end.

As the show is approaching its end, Ravivaar with Star Parivaar host Arjun Bijlani dropped amazing pictures with the actors on his Instagram handle. He posed with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Pandya Store, Banni Chow Home Delivery and Imlie cast. Sharing these photos, Arjun expressed his gratitude for the beautiful journey on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. In the caption, Arjun wrote, "Thank you parivaar waalon for making me feel so special!! #gratitude #yaarondosti."

