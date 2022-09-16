Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Arjun Bijlani shares PICS with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store actors
Arjun Bijlani is presently hosting Ravivaar with Star Parivaar along with Amaal Mallik.
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is an entertainment show that gives a glimpse of the dynamics of on-screen Star Plus family members from fictional shows, who compete against each other in games. The Star Parivaar families who are part of this show are from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Banni Chow Home Delivery. Now, after successfully entertaining the audiences, Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is all set to go off air and will soon end.
As the show is approaching its end, Ravivaar with Star Parivaar host Arjun Bijlani dropped amazing pictures with the actors on his Instagram handle. He posed with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Pandya Store, Banni Chow Home Delivery and Imlie cast. Sharing these photos, Arjun expressed his gratitude for the beautiful journey on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. In the caption, Arjun wrote, "Thank you parivaar waalon for making me feel so special!! #gratitude #yaarondosti."
Along with Arjun Bijlani, Amaal Mallik was also the host of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Both entertained the Star families and the audiences by making the Star Parivaar play fun games.
About Ravivaar with Star Parivaar:
'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' created a humorous and harmonious blend of games and challenges to become the 'Best Parivaar' among 'Star Parivaar' families. The show offered a platform for the cast members of several shows to come together and connect with each other. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar was graced by many popular celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Govinda and others. The show premiered on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. on Star Plus and aired every Sunday.
