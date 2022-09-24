Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Bharti Singh gets emotional as Rupali Ganguly hugs her for playing Anupama

Rupali Ganguly has been portraying the role of Anupama for a long time now and the show is as loved as she is. So, it is fair to say that spoofing this iconic role will require another legendary actress, Bharti Singh. Their bond is perfectly seen in the Grand finale episode of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar', as Bharti Singh turns into Anupama on the stage with Harsh Limbachiyaa as 'Vanraj'.

Bharti Singh gets candid about her performance as Anupama on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, "This was a complete shock for me too. To actually perform as Anupama, I had to match Rupali Ganguly and her spirit while portraying the character. I didn't think that I would be able to match her at all, because she's such a good artist, such an excellent actress. I took it as a funny gag, and I enjoyed it a lot. Harsh became 'Vanraj' and that was hilarious too. When Rupali Ganguly stood up and came to me, she hugged me and told me it was a big deal that I, Bharti, am performing the spoof of Anupama. This made me realize how much she respects me and it was absolutely amazing to hear her say it. Anupama has been on top as always, and I wish it remains at the top for a long long time. And lots of love to Rupali Ganguly Ji, as she's a really good artist."

The respect and adoration that these amazing ladies have for each other will be pouring out on the stage of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar',. With other great performances lined up, the Grand finale will showcase the entire journey of the show so far, entertaining viewers along with it.