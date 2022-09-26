Ravivaar with Star Parivaar Finale: Pranali Rathod makes Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai win the show

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar was an entertainment-based show that showed us the dynamics of on-screen Star Plus family members from fictional shows. These Star families competed against each other in several games and entertained the audience for a few months. The shows who were a part of this Ravivaar with Star Parivaar were Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Banni Chow Home Delivery, among others. After a successful season, Ravivaar with Star Parivaar's Grand premiere episode premiered on September 25.

The Grand premiere episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar was packed with fun-filled moments and exotic performances from all Star Parivaar families. And as the show marched towards the last leg, the competition was quite tough. However, those who bagged the trophy of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It was Pranali Rathod who made her show win. In the last round, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's family competed against Imlie and Anupamaa's cast members.