Ravivaar with Star Parivaar Grand Finale: Arjun Bijlani sings a song and leaves everyone teary-eyed

Bharti Singh will be seen in a much-loved avatar of 'Anupama', with Harsh Limbachiyaa as 'Vanraj'. The hilarity leaves everyone in splits with Rupali Ganguly coming up to the stage to hug Bharti for the perfect spoof performance. More exotic performances from all Star Parivaar families are lined up for your enjoyment with a Grand piano setting being one of them. The singing sensations of television Sudhanshu Pandey, aka Vanraj, and Pranali Rathod, aka Akshara, will be seen delighting fans with their amazing duet.

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is an entertainment show that gives a glimpse of the dynamics of on-screen Star Plus family members from fictional shows, who compete against each other in games. After a successful season, Ravivaar with Star Parivaar will soon end and the Grand Finale episode will air today September 25. The grand finale event on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' welcomes everyone to witness the culmination of its epic journey on television. The most popular and beloved show, which tops the chart each time, will now bid adieu to its fans fantastically and energetically.

The daredevil 'Saas Mandli'- Neela from Imlie, Leela from Anupama, Bhavani from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Manjiri from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are here to steal your hearts with unique musical numbers on songs like 'Dum Maro Dum' and 'Hawa Hawaii'. With kids imitating their 'Dadis' on stage right after with lots of sass. Anuj and Virat are seen plotting Mamaji's Swayamvar, and each brings a bride for the handsome groom. But Mamaji will choose his one and only.

A mesmerizing song dedicated to the entire 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar family' by Arjun Bijlani leaves everyone teary-eyed and reminds them of the beautiful journey that has been the show. It has become a place of fun, entertainment, and incredible bonding experience for all Star Parivaar families.

Pravisht Mishra, aka Yuvan from 'Banni Chow Home Delivery', on his amazing journey on the show, "I have had great times with all our friends on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. It has not only made our bond so much stronger, but it has also given us a reason to look forward to every Sunday for this epic adventure. There's plenty of fun whenever we all get together, but it feels 10 times more when we're on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. It has been an amazing experience, and I hope it's the same for our fans and viewers too."

With its conclusion, the Grand finale special will definitely make the viewers want more of their favorites. Star Plus will be airing their shows all 7 days of the week from 2nd October, and it will be announced in a special performance too.

About Ravivaar with Star Parivaar:

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' created a humorous and harmonious blend of games and challenges to become the 'Best Parivaar' among 'Star Parivaar' families. The show offered a platform for the cast members of several shows to come together and connect with each other. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar was graced by many popular celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Govinda and others.

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Amaal Mallik, premiered on Sunday, June 12, 2022, on Star Plus and aired every Sunday. The Grand Finale episode will air today on September 25, at 8 p.m, and the show will also witness its winner.

Also Read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Bharti Singh gets emotional as Rupali Ganguly hugs her for playing Anupama