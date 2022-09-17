Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Kumar Sanu asks Rupali Ganguly 'If she is abusing him?' Find out why

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is an entertainment-based show that gives a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes dynamics of on-screen Star Plus family members from various fictional shows, who compete against each other in several entertaining games. The Star Parivaar families who are part of this show are 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' 'Anupamaa,' 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,' 'Imlie,' among others. The show premiered on 12 June 2022, and now it has come to an end. The upcoming episode will be graced by the ace Bollywood singers Kumar Sanu and Shaan. They will be seen doing fun tasks in the show.

In the recent promo, it is seen that Kumar Sanu and Shaan are on opposite teams. In a fun task, they are asked to convert popular dialogues into song. First Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey comes on stage and says, “Baap ka hi pyaar aisa karz hai jiski koi kisht deni nahi padti.” Shaan beautifully includes it in one of his song lines. Next came Anupamaa lead Rupali Ganguly, who says the dialogue, “Pati to aise ehsaan jata kar paise dete hai ki vo use daan mein kambal de rahe ho.” Kumar Sanu looks at her and says, “Tum mujhe gaali de rahi ho?” which made everyone laugh out loud. He proceeds to sing it to the tune of ‘Meri Mehbooba.”