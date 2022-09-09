Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Rupali Ganguly tunes in her inner flirt and proposes onscreen hubby Gaurav Khanna

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is an entertainment-based show that gives a glimpse of the dynamics of on-screen Star Plus family members from fictional shows who compete against each other in entertaining games. The Star Parivaar families who are part of this show are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Banni Chow Home Delivery, among others. In the upcoming episode, the Star families' adorable couples will be seen expressing their feelings for each other interestingly.

Today, Star Plus shared a new promo of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar on its Instagram handle. At the start of this promo, we see the two hosts, Arjun Bijlani and Amaal Malik, telling the audience that the romantic 'Jodis' will uniquely express their feelings. First, we see Kanwar Dhillon expressing his feelings for Alice Kaushik, and Arjun is seen showing him the placard, which he needs to follow while expressing his feelings. Later, we see Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj on the stage. Rupali is supposed to follow the same steps as Kanwar and will pick words from Arjun's placard while expressing her feelings to Anuj. Rupali's last dialogue, when she says 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe' leaves everyone in splits and everyone is seen cheering them.

