Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Shaan says he ate biryani made by Kumar Sanu; Here's how he'll return the favour

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is an entertainment-based show that gives a glimpse of the dynamics of on-screen Star Plus family members from fictional shows, who compete against each other in entertaining games. The Star Parivaar families who are part of this show are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pandya Store, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Banni Chow Home Delivery, among others. The recent episode of the show was graced by ace Bollywood singers Kumar Sanu and Shaan.

In the episode, the two singers with be seen on the opposite teams. Kumar Sanu sang his popular song ‘Baazigar’ and in counter-attack, Shaan sang his popular song ‘Mai Hu Don’. Arjun Bijlani, who is the host of the show, tell Kumar Sanu that he has got equal competition in form of Shaan. Shaan says that his team will also not back down. He shares, “Maine unka namak khaya hai aur saath saath unka biryani bhi khaya hai.” Kumar Sanu says that now is the time to return the favour, to which Shaan quips, “Aapne mujko biryani khilaya, mai aapko haar khilaunga.” His reply makes everyone laugh out loud.