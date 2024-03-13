Historical dramas have an enchanting way of transporting audiences back in time, immersing them in the rich tapestry of bygone eras. Whether it's the regal costumes, intricate storytelling, or the allure of historical figures, these shows have an irresistible charm that captivates viewers. Many historical dramas have graced Indian television featuring significant actors like Gurmeet Choudhary, Pankhui Awasthy, and Siddharth Nigam, among others.

Here's a curated list of six historical TV dramas that are a must-watch for those seeking a blend of history and entertainment.

Top 6 historical dramas of Indian television

1. Jodha Akbar

First on our list is the Indian historical drama, Jodha Akbar, which graced Zee TV from June 2013 to August 2015. Starring Rajat Tokas and Paridhi Sharma, the series delves into the 16th century, unfolding the tale of Jodha, a Rajput princess, who marries the Mughal king Akbar for political reasons. What follows is a journey from political alliance to genuine love, making it one of the most beloved historical dramas on the small screen.

2. Chakravartin Ashok Samrat

Next on the list is Chakravartin Ashok Samrat, a series that chronicles the life of Ashoka, the Indian emperor and grandson of Chandragupta Maurya. Airing from February 2015 to October 2016, the show follows the young Ashoka's struggle for his rightful place in the Magadh empire and his eventual ascent to the throne.

Siddharth Nigam portrays the young Ashoka, with stellar performances by Manoj Joshi as Chanakya and Suzanne Bernert as Helena, weaving an engaging historical narrative. Besides them, the show also starred Reem Shaikh, Sumit Kaul, Mohit Raina, and Sumedhh Mudgalka in significant roles.

3. Bharat ka Veer Putra: Maharana Pratap

Continuing our journey through historical sagas, we delve into Bharat ka Veer Putra: Maharana Pratap, an Indian historical fiction that unfolds the compelling life story of Maharana Pratap, a 16th-century Hindu Rajput ruler hailing from the Mewar kingdom, present-day Rajasthan.

Airing between 2013 and 2015, the series meticulously traces Maharana Pratap's life, from his formative teen years to his ultimate passing, with a focus on his son Amar Singh ascending to the throne. The narrative paints a vivid picture of this legendary king, also known as Mewari Rana, renowned for his steadfast military resistance against the expansive Mughal empire.

The star-studded cast, featuring Roshni Walia, Faisal Khan, Aashka Goradia, Sharad Malhotra, Jannat Zubair, and others, brings this historical narrative to life, making it a riveting watch.

4. Razia Sultan

Adding another gem to our list is Razia Sultan, a historical drama that graced Indian television screens from March to October 2015. This enchanting series tells the captivating tale of Princess Razia, the first and only woman emperor of the Delhi Sultanate, who ascended to power on the merit of her own capabilities.

With Pankhuri Awasthy in the lead role, Razia Sultan unfolds the progressive mindset of its titular character and the grandeur of the era, showcasing every nuance and intricacy involved in her rule. Even today, Pankhuri Awasthy is fondly remembered for her portrayal of Razia Sultan. The show also features stellar performances by Seema Kapoor, Praneet Bhatt, Sambhavna Sheth, Rohit Purohit, and others, making it a must-watch historical drama that brings history to life.

5. Veer Shivaji

Stepping into the era of the Maratha empire, Veer Shivaji enters our list of historical sagas of television. Airing from 2011 to 2012, this Indian historical drama is a captivating portrayal of Chattrapati Shivaji Shahji Raje Bhonsle, the founder of the Maratha empire. The storyline unfolds the arduous struggle against the Adil Shahi of Bijapur, culminating in the establishment of independent Maratha Swarajya.

Paras Arora takes on the role of Shivaji Maharaj, leading a stellar cast including Shilpa Tulaskar, Palak Jain, Milin Gunaji, and Chetan Hansraj. Through their performances, the series offers a glimpse into the relentless pursuit of sovereignty and the indomitable spirit that defined the rise of the Maratha empire.

6. Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan

Concluding our journey through historical TV dramas is the epic tale of Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan. First gracing the television screens in 2006 and captivating audiences until 2009, this magnum opus boasts nine seasons and a total of 382 episodes.

The show unfolds the riveting narrative of Prithviraj Chauhan, a 12th-century king who wielded his authority over northwest India, reigning over Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. Known for repulsing early invasions by Muhammad of Ghor from the Muslim Ghurid dynasty, Chauhan's historical significance is brought to life in this television masterpiece.

Rajat Tokas was seen in the lead role of Chauhan, earning massive popularity, particularly among the younger audience, for his compelling portrayal. With its rich storytelling and historical accuracy, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of historical dramas.

Take a plunge into the pages of history with these 6 historical dramas of Indian television.

