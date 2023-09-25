‘Ready to face trial’: Rahul Raj Singh on Pratyusha Banerjee’s suicide case after court rejects discharge plea

Actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s death shocked everyone in 2016. The popular actress in the television industry tragically passed away in 2016. She was only 24 when she committed suicide. It sent shockwaves across the nation and the industry. On the legal front, her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was booked in abetment to the suicide case. Last month, it was reported that the session court declined Rahul's request to be discharged from the charges related to the actress’ death.

‘I am ready to face the trial’

Last month, a Mumbai sessions court observed that the witnesses’ statements prima facie show that he made her life a living hell, and the judge added that the absence of a suicide note blaming the accused for her death cannot be sufficient to absolve him of the charges. On this ground, his plea for discharge was rejected in the Pratyusha Banerjee suicide case. Now, ETimes reported that Rahul Raj Singh opened up about the issues between them and what he expects from the trial. The judge mentioned Rahul’s involvement in supplying drugs even when the late actress was in a disturbed state of mind. To this, he said “People in the industry knew that Pratyusha started drinking before I entered her life. In fact, I would stop her from consuming drugs. I am ready to face the trial.”

Rahul Raj Singh on Pratyusha Banerjee's mental health

The judge also referred to a statement of a witness, a counselor, that the Balika Vadhu actress had canceled an appointment a day before the alleged suicide. In fact, earlier she had also called a mental health helpline for being depressed over her relationship issues and needed counselling. Talking about this, Rahul said, “The counseling could be for issues from her past relationships. We hardly fought and none of those fights lasted for more than 15 minutes. Also, Pratyusha was not the kind to take any torture silently. How has she not named me anywhere?”

Rahul Raj Singh accuses Pratyusha Banerjee's family

There have been allegations that Rahul used to control Pratyusha's finances. However, he said, “I haven’t taken a single penny from her. She was upset with her parents, as she felt that they used all her money. Her mother was party to every loan taken by her, and Pratyusha was inundated with abusive calls from lenders. Her parents took a huge loan in their daughter’s name to support their lavish lifestyle. When things came to a head, her father left the house promising to arrange money, and her mother left two months before the unfortunate incident. How can any parent leave his child who is allegedly depressed or beaten by her partner? I have been suffering for the past seven years. My career is on hold, as the industry seems to have sidelined me.”

Pratyusha Banerjee's father Shankar Banerjee reacts

The actress' father Shankar Banerjee, said, “It has taken us eight years to reach here. Facts in this case have been misrepresented. The truth will unfold during the trial. According to me, it’s not abetment to suicide, but murder. The evidence produced before the court will speak for itself.”

