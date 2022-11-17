'Rebel' Archana Gautam says NO to home duties assigned by Captain Sajid Khan

Bigg Boss 16’s Captain of the week, Sajid Khan assigns duties with chits. Unhappy with this decision, Bigg Boss punishes Sajid’s partner in crime, Sumbul Touqeer by demoting her to a room of 3 just because she helped him. Shortly after he re-assigns the duty, Archana fearlessly refuses to clean the kitchen when asked by Sajid as the orders aren’t from Bigg Boss. Sajid is angered by her refusal of obeying the King’s order, quite literally. Shiv takes upon the duty of handling Archana in his own way by giving her the tit-for-tat treatment and throwing all her clothes outside the room.

Ankit mentions that Archana thinks she will win if she acts like Rakhi Sawant. In the history of Bigg Boss, for the first time, contestants are scolded for prioritizing smoking and sending the wrong message to the audience by smoking outside the smoking room and closing the smoking room by putting up a board outside stating ‘Hum Bewakoof Hai’. Tina points out how Sajid started smoking outside. For the ration task, contestants steal under Sajid’s nose but he has the privilege of stopping the robbery at any time.

Archana’s fight with Sajid

In the end, as usual, Archana fights with Sajid calling him impartial by giving Shiv more time. Sajid gives her a not-so-friendly reminder about how she was kicked out of the house recently and practically begged to be back only for them all to tolerate this nonsense. Archana’s brawl results in Sajid going to the medical room. Shalin and Tina are on and off fight resumes as Tina cries to Stan claiming Shalin disrespects her repeatedly. Bigg Boss delivers a cake for the birthday twins Shalin and Sumbul. Ankit and Priyanka’s loyalty towards each other is evident and when the latter gets into an argument with Soundarya, Gautam walks off to wish dishes, leaving Soundarya angry for not showing his loyalty.

