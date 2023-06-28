Recently divorced Charu Asopa seeks help from Rajeev Sen; Find out what happened

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen recently got divorced. After living separately for years and accusing each other of many allegations, the final hearing for them came through and the couple got officially divorced. However, they maintain a cordial relationship as they are co-parenting daughter Ziana. Charu shared that Rajeev can visit their daughter anytime he wants. On the other hand, Rajeev shared that he wants to remain best friends with Charu.

Charu seeks Rajeev's help

Charu Asopa is active on social media and the actress actively shares details about her life on the platform. Besides her social media account, she also maintains a vlog. In her latest vlog, the actress shared that she was on her way to work on a new project. However, it was different as this time she was leaving behind her daughter Ziana at home and she was anxious about it. She said, "I'm excited, nervous, and all feelings are there together. Pehle jab mein kaam pe jati thi, I used to be excited, par abhi mixed feeling hoti hai kyunki mein Ziana ko chood kar jaa rahi hu. (It's a mixed feeling now as I'm leaving behind Ziana at home)" She also shared that Ziana might not miss her, but she misses her every time she goes away.

The actress also mentioned that she has requested Rajeev to come over and stay with Ziana for the day. Although she wanted to take Ziana with her, it was the first day and she wanted to make sure the arrangements on the sets are suitable to bring a child.

About Charu Asopa's new project

In the vlog, Charu shares the name of the TV show when she reaches the location for the shoot. It's 'Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana' and she will be playing the role of a vamp. Talking about her character, Charu said, "It's a negative role that I'm playing, something similar to Komolika. It's gonna be fun."

