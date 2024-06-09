Reem Shaikh was last seen in Sony LIV's Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani. The actress was elated to be a part of the show because she got to work with Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi. The duo recently wrapped up shooting for the series Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani, where they shared an incredible bond both on and off-screen.

On Karan Wahi’s birthday, Reem Shaikh penned a heartfelt caption accompanied by beautiful pictures of herself with the Dill Mill Gayye actor.

Reem Shaikh shares heartfelt birthday wishes for Karan Wahi

In a heartwarming gesture, Reem Shaikh took to her Instagram handle and shared some adorable pictures with Karan Wahi along with a heartfelt caption. Expressing her admiration for Karan, the actress penned, “Happy birthday meri Sakhiiii..I miss working with you and eating chole Bhature everyday. Stay happy and fit toh Tum ho hi … hehehe. @karanwahi.”

The pictures capture Reem Shaikh and Karan Wahi posing together giving a sneak peek into what goes behind the camera. One particular snapshot shows them forming heart shapes with their hands, adding to the charm of the moment.

Reem Shaikh and Karan Wahi worked together in the show Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani. Reem played the character Ankita, while Jennifer Winget starred as the lead, Anushka Raisinghani, alongside Karan Wahi. The series received great reviews for its exciting story, and was a hot topic even before it came out.

Advertisement

More about Reem Shaikh

Reem Shaikh has become a household name, celebrated for her roles in both Indian television and Hindi cinema. Some of her notable projects include Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Gul Makai, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. She was last seen in Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, alongside Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi.

About Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi, a well-known personality in the entertainment world, has showcased his versatility by hosting several reality shows and featuring in TV series over the years. The Dill Mill Gayye actor's participation in a dance reality show further expanded his fan base, owing to his dedication, commitment, and skill.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh poses in red saree in front of Eiffel Tower, drops stunning pics from Paris honeymoon