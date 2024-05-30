Reem Shaikh was elated to be a part of Sony LIV's Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani solely because she got to work with her role model Jennifer Winget. The shoot of the project has wrapped up and the team seemed to have a great time with each other. On Jennifer's birthday, Reem Shaikh took to social media to express her thoughts about the Dill Mill Gayye actress. In a heartfelt birthday wish, Reem expressed her love and admiration for her.

Reem Shaikh's birthday wish for Jennifer Winget

Sharing a chic picture with the birthday girl, Reem Shaikh shared her admiration for Jennifer Winget on Instagram and recalled seeing her for the first time around 12 years ago. She also mentioned how she wanted to be like her.

She wrote, "Dear Jen, We crossed paths 12 years ago on the sets of “Saraswatichandra” and like I said, it was love at first sight. Hahahah.. The little girl who saw you in Beyhad made a wish to be like you, I didn’t know God would give me a chance to share screen space with you one day."

Take a look at Reem Shaikh's birthday post for Jennifer Winget:

Reem Shaikh added, "You are such an inspiring woman and I made sure to learn from you as much as possible in 6 months, the way you speak the way you walk.. everything."

She continued, "You bring so much joy in people’s lives especially the ones who watch you on screen, so many girls look upto you. Thank you for treating me like a little sister. Happy birthday. Love and hugs- Reem."

Reem Shaikh and Jennifer Winget in Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani

Reem Shaikh and Jennifer Winget worked together in Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani. Shaikh played the gray character of Ankita while Jennifer played the lead role of Anushka Raisinghani alongside Karan Wahi. The project received rave reviews for its interesting plot and was in the news much before it started streaming.

Reem Shaikh's admiration for Jennifer Winget

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Reem Shaikh revealed that one of the major reasons to take up Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani was to work closely with Jennifer Winget whom she admires a lot. She had mentioned that she remained calm when she met her first on the sets as she didn't want to creep her out by fangirling her.

She said, "I didn't want to creep her out on the first day of the shoot, so I was acting all normal, not speaking much, and being the introverted self that I am."

Reem continued, "As soon as I get the opportunity, I'll tell her that she's the only reason I'm doing the show. I didn't know the story of the project for the longest time and I just wanted to be a part of it is all I wanted."

Shaikh mentioned that Jennifer was more like a girl crush to her. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame said, "She's like a girl crush for me. I aspire to be the strong woman that she is, one day."

Jennifer Winget and Reem Shaikh were seen bonding brilliantly on the sets along with co-star Karan Wahi. The trio took the internet by storm by participating in various trends on social media. Their pictures and videos from the set were loved by the audience.

Pinkvilla wishes Jennifer Winget a very happy birthday!

