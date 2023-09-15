Rekindling romance: Imlie and Agastya's bittersweet love echoes Imlie and Aditya's story

Imlie has been among the most popular television shows. A new story of an unusual couple has been shown in the current track. The generation gap on the show has some similarities with the Sumbul Touqeer one. Sai Ketan Rao is playing the male protagonist and plays the role of Agastya, a rich businessman. Whereas Adrija Roy is the female protagonist and essays the role of Imlie, a bar singer. The makers of the show usually share promos giving a sneak peek into the upcoming twist.

Does the new Imlie love story spark the old Imlie love story?

The recent promo of the daily soap shows a contrast between Sumbul Touqeer Imlie and Adrija Roy's Imlie. Both the protagonists are fighting with the leads. Fans have been polling between the two Imlies. Here take a look-

One fan wrote "Imli is lmli , sumbul is best... fire he me fire..,". Another fan said "Imli ki beti Imli ki beti Imli 😂😂 Well Sumbul is the best." A fan posted-"sumbul and gashmeer." It looks like that mostly people are missing Sumbul who rocked the Imlie character.

In one of the episodes promo, we saw that Agastya (Sai ​​Keertan Rao) and Imlie (Adriya Roy) will be seen agreeing to get married due to some personal issues. Agastya then sets some conditions before Imlie signs her marriage contract. Agastya tells Imlie that he will give her 6 million yen for six months of marriage. He tells Imlie that she will not interfere in his personal life and Imlie also warns him about it. Agastya tells Imlie that they will just pretend to be husband and wife in front of her family and that they will have one bedroom. Imlie says they will have separate beds. Agastya tells her that she cannot love him. Imlie also agrees and both sign the contract and go in opposite directions.

Imlie was first featured in 2020 by Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in lead roles. This fresh pair and their on-screen chemistry were loved by the viewers. Post their exit, an 18-year generation leap was introduced by the makers. Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra then stepped in to play the lead roles. Currently, Megha and Karan are not a part of the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Who all are participating? Check out tentative contestants’ list