Remember CID fame Vivek Mashru? Here's where the actor who played Inspector is now

The Indian television series of the 90s and early 2000s still hold a huge place in the hearts of audiences, thanks to the fantastic content and stellar performances. One such series is CID, the crime thriller that aired on Sony TV. The celebrated serial, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television from January 1998 to October 2018, is still revisited by television audiences often.

Interestingly, actor Vivek Mashru, who played the much-loved character Inspector Vivek in the CID series is now taking social media by storm. The talented actor's pictures and videos from the Sony TV series resurfaced online recently, and the audiences were eager to know where he is now.

Vivek Mashru thanks the audience for the 'nostalgia' posts

Recently, some Twitter users, who were feeling highly nostalgic about the CID series and its actors, took to their official handles and shared a picture of Vivek Mashru. "If you know him, your childhood was awesome," reads the tweet. The actor, who has been staying away from the limelight for a very long time, was quite moved by the fans' gesture.

Vivek Mashru retweeted one of those fan tweets with a caption, that reads: "Thank you so much for your kindness, love, and appreciation for whatever little I have done. It means a lot to me and it is deeply appreciated! Infinite gratitude and love, always." The actor's reaction clearly won the internet, and the fans immediately did a background check on him. Mashru's current life and his new profession has left the fans clearly surprised.

Check out Vivek Mashru's tweet, below: