Remember old Tapu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Look at his 'new beginnings' in London

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-loved and longest-running shows on Indian Television. The show keeps the viewers glued to the screens because of the interesting characters and their humour. The show introduced the character of Tapu a few years back, who is the son of Jethalal Gada (Dilip Joshi) and Dayaben (Disha Vakani). He is shown as the leader of a bunch of kids in society who are always up for mischief. The character was essayed by Bhavya Gandhi and he made a place in the hearts of the audience with his acting chops.

Bhavya Gandhi shoots for a film in London

Bhavya Gandhi quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after eight years. The actor will be soon seen in a Gujarati film. He took to his social media to upload a series of photos from the shooting and wrote in the caption, "Beginning of a new chapter. #filmschedulewrap" He posed with the cast and crew of the movie. After shooting for 21 days, it was a schedule wrap for the film. The film also stars Hemang Dave, Tejal Vyas, Tiku Talsania, among others.

Take a look at Bhavya Gandhi's post here:

Reacting to the post, Bhavya Gandhi's co-actors commented on what a pleasure it was acting with Bhavya. Hemang Dave wrote, "Wah bhai it was amazing working with you ... many more to come." Actress Tejal Vyas also wrote, "It was nice knowing you & working with you." It seems fans cannot forget Tapu and wrote, "We miss you Tappu." Another wrote, "Best Tapuda ever."

Bhavya Gandhi work front

Bhavya has a few Gujarati films lined up in the pipeline. He was also seen in a few films over the years, namely Tari Sathe, Kehvatlal Parivar, and a few short films. Last month, he entertained the audience as a commentator in Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match at IPL.

