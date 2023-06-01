Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Find out what he's upto

Sidharth Bhardwaj was a very well-known name in the entertainment world a few years ago. The actor gained immense fame after he participated in Spiltsvilla 2 in 2009 and successfully lifted the trophy of the season. Post which success kissed his feet and he went on to participate in India's most controversial and loved reality show Bigg Boss. It was in 2011 when Sidharth participated in Bigg Boss 5 and emerged as the second runner-up of the season. He gained an immense fan following during his stint and rose to stardom.

After his victorious stint on Splitsvilla 2 and his notable presence as a finalist on Bigg Boss 5, Sidharth Bhardwaj tried his luck in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6. Unfortunately, his journey was cut short as he was eliminated in the second week of the competition. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in the Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi. However, it was his only appearance on the silver screen after which he decided to quit the industry.

Where did Sidharth Bhardwaj go?

Sidharth was at the peak of his career when he decided to leave India and moved to America. He felt his career in India was stagnating. Sidharth said that people wanted to see the angry young man image of his from Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss on shows, which he was not interested in.

After traveling to the US on a tourist visa, Sidharth Bhardwaj discovered a deep affection for the country. Settling down in Los Angeles, he embarked on a new chapter of his life as a stand-up comedian. Speaking about it, he told ETimes TV, "I wanted to do stand-up comedy even when I was in Mumbai four-five years back...I felt I was born for it."

While talking to the publication, the Bigg Boss 5 fame also spoke about his first show as a standup comedian, "I won’t lie but I was nervous. If you are not nervous then you are not doing something that is worth it. With my other shows in India, I was always on stage. So being on stage was not something I did for the first time. But going on stage to get laughs, that was something I had never done before. My first act went well and I received a good response

Sidharth Bhardwaj's connection with cricket:

Not many know that Sidharth has a connection with cricket as well. His sister Jaya is married to India and Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar. While talking to ETimes TV Sidharth said, “Deepak is the brother, which I never had. There is no brother-in-law relationship. It is a brother-brother relationship. We are very close."

