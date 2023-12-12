Remembering Sidharth Shukla on his Birth Anniversary; 5 quotes by Bigg Boss 13's greatest of all time

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Who can forget the charismatic and talented star, Siddharth Shukla! Known to be the G.O.A.T in Bigg Boss history, the actor's untimely demise on September 2, 2021, sent shockwaves in the entertainment world. Sidharth passed away at the age of 40 due to cardiac arrest. His death left a void that's impossible to fill. Today (December 12) marks Siddharth's birth anniversary and fans still mourn the loss of this talented gem.

Siddharth Shukla achieved immense fame during his stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 13. His strong, unapologetic, and opinionated personality was loved by the audience. It was his generosity, humility, and warmth that truly set him apart and gained him a massive die-hard fan following. His camaraderie with other contestants, especially Shehnaaz Gill, touched the hearts of millions. He displayed a rare blend of strength and vulnerability that resonated with people from all walks of life.

During his stay in Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth's one-liners and quotes while interacting with other contestants resonated with the audience. He was known to be a man of his words and his inspiring words created a huge impact on the hearts of the audience. On his birth anniversary, let's see quotes by Bigg Boss 13's G.O.A.T Siddharth Shukla that have left a lasting impact.

Here are Sidharth Shukla's 5 inspirational quotes:

"Naam karo toh kuch aisa ki log tumhe harane ki koshish nahi balki sazish kare!"

"Challenges will always be there but being defeated is completely up to you... You are where you are for the way you think...You want something different then change the way you think."

"I feel you can be down and out but if you are determined, nothing can stop you from winning."

"Life's too short to worry about what others say or think about you... Just enjoy life...have fun... and give them something to talk about."

"Rivalries are normal in life. If you know who you are and what you are and what your truth is, you have nothing to worry about."

Apart from Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth Shukla worked in numerous shows like Balika Vadhu, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Dil Se Dil Tak, and more. As we pay tribute to the legendary star, let's remember him with a smile and love in our hearts.

