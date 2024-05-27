Popular choreographer Remo D’souza needs no introduction as he is known as the king of Hip-Hop in Bollywood. Throughout his career, Remo has contributed to shaping the careers of several celebrities by teaching them extraordinary dance moves. Amongst many of his learners, Raghav Juyal is the one who has shined out as the brightest. However, the choreographer has observed Raghav closely.

Therefore, in a recent podcast session with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, D'Souza disclosed how Raghav Juyal’s nature has evolved while differentiating between his previous versus current attitude.

Remo D'Souza decodes Raghav Juyal's attitude

During a recent podcast episode of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, they posed a burning question to Remo D’Souza regarding his student Raghav's shift in attitude. Remo reminisced about how Raghav used to show little interest in acting and would frequently disappear for vacations in the hills.

Adding to this D’souza said, “Jaise ABCD 2 mein utna dedicated nahi tha wo. Street Dancer mein thoda sa ane laga tha. Wo ek switch hua hai uske andar, wo ek aisa switch hua hai ki usko samjh mein aya ki acha acting ye hoti hai. Matlb artiste aise bante hai. (During ABCD 2 he was not that much dedicated as he was in Street Dancer. The change was so drastic that it made him realize what the acting really was. With it he understood how a person becomes an artist).”

Moving ahead Remo mentioned that when he met Juyal recently on his birthday he was a different person. Elaborating it he said, “Ab milta hun yo aisa lagta hai ki ye dusra hi admi hai (When I meet him now, I feel he is completely a changed man).”

Further, when the Dance Deewane 4 host asked if this version of Raghav is better or the previous one was, Lizelle D'Souza replied, “Raghav is a child jisko tum daant daant kr kuch garage na to wo nahi karega. Wo tbhi krega jab wo us cheez ko enjoy krega (Raghav is like a child who will only do the work if he enjoys doing it).”

Continuing, Lizelle highlighted that Raghav is currently at the stage of his career where he is enjoying his journey. On the other hand, Remo mentioned that aside from his biological family, Raghav and his fellow students form his extended family.

More about Remo D’souza

Remo D’Souza is one of the most hardworking choreographers in India, as he has synchronized steps for songs in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Bajirao Mastani and has also judged various reality shows. Apart from this D’souza has also tried his hands in direction and has successfully directed many superhit movies, such as FALTU, the ABCD franchise, A Flying Jatt, and Race 3.

