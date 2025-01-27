Remo Dsouza goes to Maha Kumbh in disguise amid death threats, takes sacred dip in Ganga
Dancer and filmmaker Remo Dsouza recently visited Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj, accompanied by his wife.
Renowned choreographer and filmmaker Remo Dsouza, known for his exceptional contributions to Indian dance and cinema, recently made headlines with his visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. However, what caught everyone's attention was the discreet way he experienced the sacred event.
In a video shared on social media on January 26, Remo Dsouza is seen dressed in a simple all-black outfit, with his face partially covered by a black shawl. This thoughtful disguise allowed him to blend into the crowd and avoid being recognized. The clip shows him making his way through the bustling grounds of the Mela, eventually boarding a boat to reach a quieter spot by the Ganga.
Check out Remo Dsouza's video here:
Once there, the celebrated artist took a sacred dip in the holy Ganga. In another post, he and his wife are seen seeking blessings from Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj during this spiritual journey.
Remo shared the video without a caption, letting the visuals speak for themselves, accompanied only by hashtags like #harhargange and #mahakumbh2025.
Actor Sudhanshu Pandey commented on Remo Dsouza’s post, “Kya baat hai .. ye aashirwad Kai peedhiyon ko ek saath mil Gaya.” Nikitin Dheer wrote, “Har har Mahadev.” Fans of the choreographer appreciated his devotion in the comment section.
The visit comes amid reported death threats against the choreographer, which may explain his decision to keep a low profile. A few days back, several reports mentioned that Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, choreographer Remo Dsouza, and actor-singer Sugandha Mishra had allegedly gotten death threats from Pakistan.
Talking about his work front, Dsouza is currently seen as a judge in India's Best Dancer vs Super Dancer: Champions ka Tashan. The panel also includes Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosts the show. The hit dance reality show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.
