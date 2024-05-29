Remo D’Souza is counted among the most talented Indian choreographers. He has choreographed some of the blockbuster tracks like Badtameez Dil, Deewani Mastani and The Disco Song. The ace filmmaker who has gained a humongous amount of fame and love, never shies away from crediting his success to his wife, Lizelle Watkins.

Recently, Remo graced Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh’s show, Long Drive. During his interaction with the host, he reflected back on how he and Lizelle developed feelings for each other. And surely, their love story is straight out of a movie.

Remo D’Souza said he and Lizelle would not see eye to eye initially

When prompted to talk about his romance with Lizelle, Remo D’Souza gave a little background on how he met her. He shared that during the 90s when they would shoot for songs, there was a group of six girls who used to come for close-up shots. While Lizelle was one of the six models, Remo was a dancer who would teach her steps.

Divulging details further, the producer stated, “Hate se shuru hua tha. Hum dono ek dusre ko dekhte hi nahi the. Ye jo 6 ladkiyan hoti thi, unko uss time par vanity van milta tha aur hum dhoop mein khade rehte the. Aur unko humse teen guna zyada paise milte the jabke mehnat hum log zyada karte the. (It started with hate. We would not look at each other. These 6 girls used to get vanity vans and we would stand in the sun. And they used to get thrice the money that we would get.)” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

He further said, “Toh hamare dil mein vaise hi gussa hota tha ki yeh log aakar ek taraf khade rehte hain, AC rooms mein baithe rehte hain aur humse zyada paise lekar jaate hain So, we were always angry that they stood in a corner, sat in AC rooms and made more money than us while we were working harder than them).”

Here’s a glimpse from Remo D’Souza’s chit chat session with Mr. Faisu:

Remo D’Souza on how Lizelle made him fall head over heels in love with her

Remo disclosed that he would always punish Lizelle in the rehearsal hall because she would come late for the practice. He used to get pissed off with her habit of using too much phone. “I would tell her to go out, and used to make her stand outside. Then they would cry crocodile tears in front of choreographers and we would get scolded),” added the Street Dancer 3D director.

Opening up about the exact time when he lost his heart to Lizelle, the 50-year-old said, “Our team started getting projects for some far-off places. So, we would travel in buses to these locations. Our love story actually began while traveling. Once everybody was scaring her.”

SHaring sweet details about their sparking romance, Remo went on to say, “I offered Lizelle to sit by my side as everybody would fear me at that time. I have a weakness that if someone caresses my hair, they get hold of me. When I fell asleep on her lap, she did the same. That was the turning point. She just grabbed my mind from that time.”

For the unversed, Remo D’Souza tied the knot with costume designer Lizelle Watkins in 1999. On their 20th anniversary in 2019, the couple married for the third time as per Christian rituals. They are proud parents to two sons- Dhruv and Gabriel.

ALSO READ: Remo D’souza reveals THIS about Raghav Juyal; says ‘Ab milta hoon to lagta hai ye doosra aadmi hai’