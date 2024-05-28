In 2021, director and choreographer Remo D’souza shared an appreciation post for his wife, Lizelle, showering praise for her incredible weight loss journey. She has been vocal about her body changes and discussed factors that helped her cut down extra weight. Recently, during a podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Lizelle opened up about her body transformation. She mentioned how her friends would often speculate if she underwent surgery to get rid of her weight.

Discussing the incredible and drastic change in her body, Remo's wife credited her trainer and dietician for supporting her in this journey. Here's what Lizelle shared more about it.

Lizelle's mom wanted her to lose weight

On Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Lizelle candidly opened up about her vision for her body transformation and weight loss. She stated that she felt a sudden change in her mindset after her mother died in 2019, as the latter wanted her to cut down weight.

Lizelle added that during the 2020 lockdown, she met Neha, a nutritionist who practiced keto. Remo's wife commented that despite the world not favoring keto because of its side effects, Neha put her on the diet, and then she was made to eat green vegetables.

"My last 8 kilos I lost in 8 months during the lockdown. When I did my blood test, all the fatty livers and everything got reversed. I have again put on 10 kilos and have again started," Lizelle remarked. Lastly, she landed a candid revelation and said that it took her about 2 and a half years to lose 40 kilos.

Remo D'souza's post for his wife

Patting his wife on the back for her hard work and dedication towards remaining fit, Remo D'souza shared a collage of before and after photos of Lizelle. The popular choreographer wrote, "It takes a lot of hard work to get there , but the biggest battle is with yourself and I have see @lizelleremodsouza fighting that battle and achieving what was impossible I always use to say it’s your MIND , you have to make strong and Liz you DiD it so proud of you , you are stronger than me , you inspire me :)"

Have a look at the post here:

